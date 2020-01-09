Aadhar enrollment drive launched at Kharkutta C&RD Block

TURA: With the aim to spread the importance and benefits of Aadhar Card, the office of the Deputy Commissioner, North Garo Hills with sponsor from GAD (B) department, Shillong on Thursday launched the IEC Awareness campaign on Aadhar (UIDAI) Enrollment drive at the Kharkutta PWD, IB in Kharkutta C&RD Block.

Speaking at the launching event BDO Kharkutta C&RD Block, Kapil Koch emphasised on the significance of Aadhar where he said that Aadhar card is a must for availing all central government welfare schemes, subsidies etc.

Nokmas, sordars, VECs, ASHA workers, and Anganwadis who were present at the event were highlighted of the numerous usage of Aadhar. They were pressed to make the masses aware of the Aadhar Enrollment drive in their vicinities by clarifying doubts, misconceptions related to Aadhar.

DSWO, M D Arengh added that having Aadhar card enable beneficiaries to avail benefits directly into their respective bank accounts thereby negating possibilities of funds misappropriation or fraudulent withdrawals.

Research Officer, B K Sangma who is also a nodal officer for Aadhar Enrollment in his speech elaborated process and documents required for Aadhar enrollment.