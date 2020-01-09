Car Wash centres in Williamnagar not following required norms

TURA: An inspection of car wash centres from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills on Thursday revealed that none of them were following the required norms mandatory for operation.

District Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe himself made the inspection where it was found that all were without soak pit resulting in soil erosion and dirty water mixing with streams including the Simsang river. Some of them were even found to be without electricity metres to indicate power consumption.

Following the inspection, Tembe posted in his official Facebook page and said that notices to the defaulters would be issued soon.