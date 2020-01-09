Sawkmie for unity show on permit demand

SHILLONG: The Opposition Chief Whip and Congress MLA, PT Sawkmie, wants all the 60 state legislators to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss ILP so that there is collective responsibility.

Sawkmie said on Wednesday that the government should take all the MLAs to meet Shah so that it sends a positive signal that the legislators are united in their demand for ILP in the state.

On December 19, the Assembly had passed the resolution urging the Centre to implement ILP in the state.

Earlier, only an MDA delegation had met Shah who wanted Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to come back after the Christmas celebrations to discuss the matter.