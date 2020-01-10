HC hurdle to trial of strength: Syiem

Dilemma in UDA over CEM post

SHILLONG: KHADC chairman PN Syiem has said that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) cannot have a trial of strength in the KHADC since the matter is sub-judice and pending before the High Court of Meghalaya.

Syiem, who surprised everyone by voting for UDF, said on Thursday that the rules in district councils are different from the State Legislative Assembly and the UDA must follow the rules.

He said if the UDA wants to have the trial of strength, they should come through proper channel and now they have no other options but to wait for the verdict of the High Court on the matter.

He said the UDA could have formed the new EC by moving a no-confidence motion against the EC but how will they move the no-confidence motion when there is no EC in the council even as he added that the UDA must follow the rules and now they don’t have any other option than to wait for court verdict.

The UDA claims that it has the majority with the support of 16 MDCs to form the new Executive Committee in the KHADC and they want the Governor to convene a special session for the trial of strength.

The UDA had earlier maintained that it is not necessary for them to get the signature of the 20 MDCs to convene the special session as there are other prescribed rules to convene the session.

The UDA, which is desperately trying to form the new EC in KHADC, is a divided house, if some leaders from the UDF are to be believed.

Some leaders from the UDF on Thursday claimed that there is no unanimity among the UDA on projecting their CEM as there are two three MDCs who want to be the new CEM in the KHADC.

The leaders from the opposition camp also claimed that a confidential meeting has already taken place between some leaders from both the coalition and they are looking to work together.

The formula of the leaders is that they may continue with Latiplang Kharkongor as the CEM or they may even project someone else as the new CEM in the KHADC.

The MDCs of the UDA have already met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to impress upon him to request the Governor RN Ravi to convene a special session for the trial of strength.