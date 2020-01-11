CM allays fears of immigrants using enclaves in Assam

Post-CAA implementation

SHILLONG: At a time when Congress has embarked on a programme to sensitise border population about the ill-effects of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has downplayed the fears that interstate disputed areas may become enclaves for the Bangladeshis who would be given citizenship in Assam as per the CAA.

“There is no question of that kind of a thing happening. Our government’s stand is that there are no issues like that,” Sangma said.

Admitting that there are disputed areas between Assam and Meghalaya for which discussions are taking place with Assam government and the Centre, he said the fears which have been generated in the state would also be discussed in the consultations.

“However, in terms of settlement, there is no question of anything happening like this and our government would be very firm on that issue,” he said.

The Congress soon after the Christmas launched “ Christmas Sacrifice” programme and visited inter-state boundary areas like Rambrai and Langpih to sensitise people about what is CAA and what impact it would have on the indigenous population of the state and the party has vowed to continue the programme. The timing of the Congress programme assumes significance as the party has expressed concern over the delay in resolving the inter-state boundary dispute.

While the Congress in the state is organizing a programme to sensitize people about the ill-effects of CAA, the BJP too have launched a 10 day nationwide programme to mobiise support for the contentious Act.