Colourful start to Khelo India Games

Guwahati: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in a glittering opening show, which showcased the state’s cultural diversity and the country’s oneness as Tripura’s Priyanka Dasgupta grabbed the spotlight on day one of the gymnastics competition by clinching the girls Under-17 all-around crown. Jatin Kumar Kanojia of Uttar Pradesh then claimed the boys Under-17 all-around gold with a measure of comfort.

Lakhs of television viewers joined over 25,000 spectators at the Indira Gandhi Stadium to celebrate the spirit of ‘One India’ during the opening ceremony.

In a unique show of solidarity, top athletes from all the seven northeastern states joined Assam’s champion athletes in the final torch relay before star runner Hima Das lit the symbolic Games Flame. Every segment was carefully planned to showcase India’s unity and diversity.

“I welcome all athletes from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Arunachal to Gujarat. Over the next 13 days, showcase your talent to the best of your ability because the entire nation is looking forward to seeing you play and bloom,” Sonowal said, encouraging the future stars of India.

Close to 6,800 athletes from 37 states and union territories will compete in the beautiful city of Guwahati.

The opening ceremony also gave a glimpse of the 20 sporting disciplines in a unique manner, with a dance troupe putting up an energetic performance to indicate the many battles over the next few days.

Bollywood’s popular singer-cum-music composer Shankar Mahadevan then took the stage, entertaining the audience with a number of his hits. (PTI)