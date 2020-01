SHILLONG: A one-day special session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has been convened on January 20 for ratification of the Constitution (One hundred and Twenty Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019 which proposes to extend reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes.

The Bill has been passed by Parliament in December 2019 and it has to be ratified by state assemblies before it is presented to the President for his assent.