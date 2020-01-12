Legendary folk singer Kerios Wahlang no more

SHILLONG: Legendary folk musician Kerios Wahlang (94) passed away on Saturday early hours after a brief illness at his residence at Mawngap.

He is survived by four children, two sons and two daughters, while another son Kynsai Manik Syiem who used to perform with him died in 1998. He has over sixteen grandchildren.

He had passion for music since his young age and was involved in theatre at Mawngap before he sang folk songs. Later, he learnt about duitara from a veteran musician of All India Radio.

He had composed several songs and around sixty songs were found in his manuscript that he performed at different platforms in the country. The cremation ceremony will be held on Tuesday at Mawngap crematorium.

Wahlang was one of the respected elders of Seng Khasi and he used to roam around the Mawphlang sacred grove.

He also walked up to the summit of Sohpetbneng peak during the annual pilgrimage.

For his spectacular contribution to Khasi folk music and to the community, he was felicitated by the Raj Bhavan, Doordarshan, Seng Khasi Seng Kmie, National Institute of Technology and Riti Academy of Visual Arts.