HLC awaits subpanel report on Harijan Colony

SHILLONG: The state government would convene the meeting of the High Level Committee (HLC) once the subcommittee submits its report to the HLC about certain issues.

The state government had constituted the HLC headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong to look into the demands of relocating the residents of Harijan Colony and to submit its recommendations to the state government.

Tynsong on Monday said that a few issues have been entrusted to a subcommittee headed by the Urban Affairs Minister, Hamlet Dohling and once he receives the report, the HLC meeting would be convened.

The Khasi Students Union had stated that Meghalaya government should come clean on the issue of Harijan Colony.

The HLC is mandated with the responsibility of examining all relevant records and documents relating to the residents of Harijan Colony and recommend ways and means for relocation of the residents.