3 more MDCs extend support to NPP-led EC in GHADC

TURA: Barely a fortnight after two opposition MDCs gave their support to the NPP-led Executive Committee in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) tilting the balance in their favour, the ruling alliance has received a further boost to its strength after three more members joined the alliance on Friday.

In a house of thirty members the Dipul Sangma-headed EC now has the support of 19 MDCs.

“Today three members who were with the opposition camp, namely Dhormonath Ch Sangma, Smith Momin and Levastone T Sangma extended their support to the EC and also handed over an official letter to me,” informed the GHADC Chairman, Denang T Sangma.

The chairman also informed that another member Wenison Ch Marak, who had earlier defected to the opposition camp, returned to the ruling side shortly after Bhupender Hajong of the BJP and Boston Marak came over.

The defections have dealt a severe blow to the hopes of the Opposition Congress and deputy Chairman Mettrinson G Momin in their quest to dislodge the Dipul Marak Executive Committee and install a non-NPP government in the GHADC.