Ker CM trying to implement CAA, NPR secretly: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after the Left government in Kerala moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress on Friday alleged the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was trying to implement the controversial act “secretly” in the southern state.

Though Vijayan was opposing the CAA in public, he and his government were going ahead with the steps to implement the controversial Act, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said at a press meet here. “The CM should end his attempts to make political gains in the name of CAA. Instead of cheating people, he should ensure that the Act is not being implemented in the state,” he said.

Vijayan, who used to vehemently criticise the RSS and the Centre in all public meetings, was showing reluctance to stop the procedures in connection with the NPR, the cardinal part of the CAA, Chennithala alleged.

“The state government is now going ahead with plans to implement the CAA at any cost. Though they are opposing the CAA and NPR in public, the government is going ahead with the official steps to implement that in the state,” he said.

As part of the plans to implement the CAA, the Vijayan government had already taken steps to implement the National Population Register (NPR) in the state, the senior Congress leader alleged. When he had protested against this, the government had last month cancelled the order, issued by them in July-August months in connection with the NPR, Chennithala claimed. But, before cancelling this, another order had been issued on November 12 last year to implement the NPR along with the Census, he alleged quoting records. (PTI)