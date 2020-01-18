Prohibitory order ahead of special Assembly session

SHILLONG: In view of the one-day special session of the Assembly on Monday regarding extension of reserved seats for Scheduled Tribes, the District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills, has promulgated Section 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more persons within a radius of 500 meters of the temporary Assembly Chamber at Rilbong.

Sources said that the prohibitory order was issued to prevent any untoward incidents in the context of demand for ILP and opposition to CAA though the Assembly will only pass a resolution to extend the reservation of seats after a bill regarding the matter was passed by Parliament in December.

In a statement, the magistrate also prohibited assembly of five or more persons within a radius of 100 meters of the Meghalaya Secretariat (Main and Additional Building).

The order prohibits any person or group of persons from obstructing any vehicular movement in the area around Assembly premises and also prohibits carrying of arms and any other lethal weapons or any other item or material having the potential to be used as a weapon which can likely cause grievous injury or harm to any person or persons in and around the Assembly. The order will not be applicable to the security forces and government officers on official duty.

The order will come into force from 8 am on Monday till the conclusion of the session.