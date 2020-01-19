Illegal coal dumping on river bank continues

TURA: Despite claims of strict vigilance against illegal mining in the state, large scale extraction of coal and dumping for transportation continues to take place in many places, allege non-governmental organizations and local vigilance bodies.

In South West Khasi Hills district, bordering South Garo Hills, members of the All Khasi Hills Achik Federation, have revealed that illegal dumping of coal is taking place on the banks of the only river located at Cherragao village under Cherragao LC point.

“Due to the large scale dumping of coal by the riverside of Cherragao by unscrupulous coal miners and transporters in violation of the Supreme Court and NGT orders, the only stream which is the source of water that caters to the basic needs of the several villages has, turned totally polluted and contaminated. All fishes and aquatic life once found in abundance in the river have perished,” informed AKHAF leader Manuel Ch Marak.

He also pointed out that the only link road to the entire area including the villages, constructed y the CPWD, has been severely damaged due to the plying of dozens of overloaded coal trucks.

The federation has demanded that the district administration of South West Khasi Hills together with the forest department and the Meghalaya Pollution Control Board must step in to halt this large scale destruction of the ecology and punish the perpetrators who are blatantly violating the orders of the green tribunal and the apex court.