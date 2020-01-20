Women protest against CAA

Guwahati: Hundreds of women hit the streets here on Sunday protesting against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, even as public rallies were held across the state.

Artistes, journalists, writers and women from other fields joined in large numbers at Latasil playground and marched to Chandmari area of Guwahati and vowed to continue their agitation till the CAA is repealed. “Women have been at the forefront in Assam protests. Today also we have come out in large numbers for the state. The government is trying to lure us through various means. But they should withdraw the Act and then all the protests will end,” film actress Barsha Rani Bishaya said. The people of Assam are not ready to accept a single Bangladeshi after 1971, she added. (PTI)