Garo Hills celebrates 48th Meghalaya Day

TURA: Along with the rest of the state, the 48th Meghalaya Day was celebrated in Garo Hills by the district administrations of different districts along with district officers, employees, senior citizens and the general public.

In Tura, the occasion was celebrated at the Tura DC park in a function organized by the District Administration in which Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh was the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Singh while recalling the history of the formation of the state of Meghalaya, reminded the people about the tremendous contributions of our visionary leaders and said that everyone should lend a helping hand for the progress and development of our State. Further, highlighting the various provisions of the Sixth Schedule areas where indigenous community or individual land ownership is practiced, he said that the people of the region as a community should make an effort to protect and preserve the exotic flora and fauna present in the region and urge everyone to use the available resources judiciously and help to regenerate the forest cover for our future generations.

President, Nokma Council and Retired IGP Skylance G Momin while speaking on the occasion thanked the leaders who struggled for our statehood and for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the region. He reminded the people about the abundant forest and wildlife in the region which in due course of time has been destroyed for various reasons and urged everyone to safeguard and preserve the environment in future along with the progress and development in the area.

Bishop of Tura, Right Reverend Bishop Andrew R Marak also recalled the immense dedication and contributions of our leaders and their developmental works for the region and also prayed for more progress, development and peace in future.

In South West Garo HIlls, the celebration began with a Meghalaya Day Run organized by the District Sports Office at Ampati Mini Stadium early on Tuesday morning which was participated by hundreds of runners both young and old. The trophies and cash prizes to the winners of the Run were given away by the Deputy Commissioner Ramkumar S and SP Rituraj Ravi during the official celebration at Ampati MFC.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ramkumar S said that the celebration was not only about remembering the past but also about focusing on the future of the State. “Although Northeast as a whole is known to the rest of the country and outside, Meghalaya’s cultural identity is yet to be established and known to the outside world”, he said, “And to create that identity we need to have great stories about the State”, he added. He called upon the district officers and communities to try and groom people to become successful professionals in various fields and also participate in improving the education scenario in their own areas and according to their capacities. “This is something that every one of us needs to do as individuals or as a community and not by putting everything upon government’s shoulders”, he said.

SP Ampati, Rituraj Ravi while recalling the background of the people of the State, also exhorted all the fellow officers “to do as much as we can” in the service of the State and its people.

ADC, Ampati, S.C. Laloo, EAC, Dr. W.C. R. Marak and BDO, Betasing, W.R.G. Momin were among others who also spoke on the occasion.

In North Garo Hills, the occasion was celebrated at District Headquarters Resubelpara.

Deputy Speaker and Resubelpara MLA, Timothy D Shira who was Chief Guest on the occasion recalled the ceaseless contribution of the State’s visionary forefathers who fought against all odds for the creation of the state.

“This day is a befitting day to reflect on the transformation of the state from what it was then to what it is now,” he said. The Deputy Speaker added that the state needs more efforts in bringing a vibrant transformation and called upon the citizens to work with dedication and commitment towards a prosperous future of the state.

The celebration which was held at Dekachang Playground, Resubelpara was jointly organised by District Administration, RKSK, Mingchengram cultural club under VAF, Salgro Music NGH under CMYDS.

The highlights of the day included Voice of North Garo Hills finale, Drum beating competition for district officers and folk dance competition.

Earlier, Meghalaya Day Run for young and old was also held by District Sports Officer as part of the Statehood day.

In South Garo Hills, the occasion was celebrated at the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex at Baghmara.

Deputy Commissioner, H B Marak while addressing the gathering reminded how leaders from the state fought tirelessly for achieving the separate state and how important it was for a tribal community to protect and safeguard their cultural identity and dialect of the region. He further said that it is the duty of every citizen to work together in bringing changes to our society and in building a better nation.

Senior citizen of Baghmara who also took part in the very struggle for separate statehood, Deolash R Marak spoke on the history of separate state Movement and the tireless effort made by Capt Williamson A Sangma for achieving the state of Meghalaya.