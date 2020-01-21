M’laya hammer Manipur by an innings and 116 runs

Shillong: Meghalaya hammered Manipur by an innings and 116 runs on only the second day of their Ranji Trophy match in Mangaldai, Assam on Monday.

Meghalaya were all out for 235 on Sunday and Manipur were 18/7 by stumps. They could not add too many runs to their overnight total and were dismissed for just 27. Guest-professional Sanjay Yadav picked up another couple of wickets to add to his four from Sunday to finish with figures of 6/12, while Abhay Negi took 4/5.

Manipur were then understandably made to follow-on but showed greater fight, though were still dismissed for 92. Yadav claimed another five-for (5/35) to end the game with match figures of 11/47. This was the third time this season that he has taken at least 10 wickets in a match. Aditya Singhania (4/30) and Purajit Mandal (1/3) were the other wicket-takers. In an another match in Chennai, Tamil Nadu registered an innings win against Railways to bag seven points.

Tamil Nadu posted 330 runs on the board on the back of Abhinav Mukund’s hundred and fifties from L Suryapprakash, Dinesh Karthik and Baba Indrajith and secured a 254-run lead over Railways after bowling them out for 76 in the first innings.

The pair of R Ashwin and R Sai Kishore, who had shared eight wickets between them, once again joined the forces, scalping five and three wickets respectively in the second innings, as Tamil Nadu bundled out Railways for 90 to secure a win in under two days. RAJ VS KER Kerala suffered an innings defeat at the hands of Rajasthan after a twin failure with the bat.

Kerala, who conceded a 178-run lead after being bundled out for 90, could only score 82 in the second innings. Shubham Sharma, who had picked five wickets in the first innings, wreaked havoc in the second innings, scalping six wickets as Rajasthan won the match by an innings and 96 runs to gain seven points. Chhattisgarh also completed an innings win over Tripura on the second day. (Agencies)