Hek PSO shoots self

SHILLONG: In a freak incident, the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Health Minister AL Hek on Tuesday accidently shot himself in his leg while cleaning his 9mm service pistol inside a vehicle.

The incident happened outside the U Soso Tham Auditorium where the Meghalaya Day programme was underway and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was the chief guest.

The PSO, Wanshan Wahlang, was sitting in the front passenger seat when the incident occurred.

Police said Wahlang was cleaning his pistol when it accidently went off with the bullet piercing though his leg and then the left front door. He was immediately rushed to Shillong Civil Hospital.

A little commotion occurred due to the incident outside the auditorium.

However, the programme went on and concluded without a glitch.

The Health minister on being informed rushed out of the auditorium and went to the hospital in a different vehicle.