644 militants of 8 banned outfits lay down arms in Assam

CM urges cadres to become self-reliant, work for state’s progress

GUWAHATI: In a major peace breakthrough ahead of Republic Day, as many as 644 militants belonging to eight proscribed outfits of Assam laid down arms to join the mainstream at a surrender ceremony here on Thursday.

Among the surrendered cadres include 50 from United Liberation Front of Assam – Independent (ULFA-I), eight from National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), six from Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), 13 from Rava National Liberation Front (RNLF), one from Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-M), 87 from National Santhal Liberation Army (NSLA), 178 from Adivashi Dragon Fighter (ADF) and 301 from National Liberation Front of Bengali (NLFB).

The assortment of sophisticated weapons laid down by the outfits here on Thursday includes 177 arms, 1686 rounds of ammunition, 71 bombs, 52 grenades, three rocket launchers, 58 magazines, 306 detonators among other arms.

The arms-laying ceremony was held at the GMCH auditorium here in the presence of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal besides top senior government, police and Army officials.

Welcoming the 644 surrendered militants to the mainstream, Sonowal appealed to the cadres to unite and work hard towards peace building.

“Peace is imperative for progress and you must now work hard to make Assam and India prosperous. You must pledge to unite and instill work culture for success and exemplary peace and prosperity of the nation,” the chief minister said.

He urged all the surrendered cadres to avail of the schemes of the Centre and the state government.

“You can avail of benefits under different schemes of various state departments. The police and the Army will also support in your endeavour to be economically independent. It is also your responsibility to become resourceful and make Assam strong and dynamic in the interest of the future generation,” Sonowal said.

The chief minister further appealed to all militants who remain underground to shun arms and take the path of peace.

Police sources later informed the media that the NDFB cadres which surrendered on Thursday were “not related to the ceasefire faction of NDFB S. Saoraigwra, Bidai or Batha”.

This was one of the largest surrender ceremonies in Assam in recent times. The surrendered cadres will now be rehabilitated according to government norms.

It may be mentioned that 1855 militants belonging to nine outfits had laid down arms in 2012, marking a major step towards the end of three decades of insurgency in the Northeast.