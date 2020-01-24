Colorful conclusion to N-E NSS FESTIVAL in Tura

TURA: The week-long North East National Service Scheme Festival (NENSS) came to a colorful conclusion in Tura on Friday evening at the Don Bosco College.

Closing the youth programme, Dipak Kumar, the Regional Director, NSS Guwahati, said holding of this colorful festival of unity of the youth of the north east was a long cherished dream and felt need Of the NSS Regional Directorate to organize a program at a grand scale in the Garo Hills region.

The aim of NE NSS Festival was to bring the NSS volunteers of whole NE together to enable

them to get to know each others’ culture and tradition in a better way.

The Chief Guest for the Valedictory Function Mrs. Ferlin C. A. Sangma, MLA of Selsella and Chairman, MSCCC & SDM, while appreciating the Don Bosco College Institution for taking students along in the growth and development of the nation said that the future of the youth and their role in rejuvenation and creation of society was a very important criteria for natuon building.

She reminded the NSS Volunteers that young people are very powerful agents and they can bring about great changes to society. She urged them to follow the peaceful and non-violent path as exemplified by Mahatma Gandhi.

As the Chairperson of MSCCC & Sustainable Development Management (SDM), she spoke about climate change and the need to take steps

to remedy the drastic climate change. She also gave a strong reminder that the drastic climate change is a wake-up call to arise and do our best for a better today.

Earlier, Fr. Bivan R Mukhim, Principal, Don Bosco College Tura welcomed the Chief Guest and other guests, Program Officers and NSS Volunteers and felicitated the distinguished guests on

the dais.

The valedictory program opened with a resounding Mizo Patriotic Song sung by NSS Volunteer, Ruth Lalmalsawmi. The Cheraw Dance by Mizoram NSS Volunteers, Garo Song by

Riksrang D Sangma, Manipuri Patriotic song by Manipur NSS Volunteers added colour and joy to the concluding program. The report of the activities of the five days of festival was also presented by Dr. Barbara S Sangma which added mileage to the program. One of the highest points of the

program was the participants being presented with Certificates of Participation, while trophies

and mementoes were also presented to the best performers in Talent Hunt (Male and Female),

Group Singing and Group Dancing. The Valedictory Programme, ably conducted by Dr. Meuller

Beul M. Sangma ended on a note of joy, great camaraderie and hope for more meaningful service to humankind.