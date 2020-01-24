Lokayukta asks CBI to protect petitioner

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Lokayukta has directed the SP, CBI to submit a separate report on the threat perception to Abhijit Basumatary who had filed a petition against coal syndicate.

Earlier, the Lokayukta had asked the central probe agency to probe the matter based on the petition.

In the order on Wednesday, the Lokayukta had asked the DGP to provide PSO and house guards not only to Basumatary but also to his supporter Abdul Ahad Choudhury, who had also filed a petition on Wednesday seeking police protection.

Basumatary had moved the Lokayukta on January 10 seeking protection after the anti-graft panel ordered the CBI probe against the coal racketeers.

The DGP has to submit the action taken report within 10 days.