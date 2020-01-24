RTI activist wants proper probe

Umroi airport graft case

SHILLONG: With the Lokayukta disposing of his petition filed on the alleged corruption for Umroi airport expansion, RTI activist Kronding Nongbsap remained adamant and said that he does not want the case to end without proper investigation.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that he will wait for the official order and decide to take another step on the misappropriation of funds worth Rs 11.72 crore.

Informing that he has been threatened when he filed the alleged corruption case in Lokyukta and also demanded a CBI probe into the anomalies, he urged the state government to give full protection to RTI activists. Irked that no proper investigation was done, he said that the state government should improve the functioning of the Lokayukta as it has several shortcomings.

It may be mentioned that Nongbsap, has expressed concern

over the transfer of the Executive Engineer PWD (Roads) Umsning, M Pyrbot, and sought a clarification regarding cutting down of hillocks at Umktieh, Umroi to make way for Umroi Airport.

He raised suspicion on the decision of the government to transfer the officer as the matter was then lying with the Meghalaya Lokayukta and the government should have waited for the decision of Lokayukta rather than transferring him.

Nongbsap had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta alleging anomalies in the expansion of Umroi airport by contractors and engineers.

It may be mentioned that he also filed an RTI application and the reply revealed that a bill of Rs 11, 72, 47, 922 was paid to contractors without carrying out the task entrusted to them as part of the Umroi Airport expansion in Umktieh.