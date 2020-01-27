Garo group calls 48-hour Assam bandh from Tuesday

GUWAHATI: The United Garo Autonomous Council Movement Committee (UGACMC) has called for a 48-hour Assam bandh from Tuesday in protest against the state government’s “lack of response” towards its principal demand of an autonomous council for the Garo community in Assam.

The UGACMC had also boycotted the Republic Day celebration on Sunday as a mark of protest over the council demand.

In a statement on Monday, UGACMC (Assam state) chairman, Alex K. Sangma said that the committee has decided to intensify its movement with a 48-hour Assam bandh to be effective from 5am of January 28 to 5am of January 30, 2020.

“If the Assam government does not respond to our demand within 96 hours from the time of termination of the two-day bandh on January 30, 2020, then we would be compelled to stage an indefinite economic blockade in Assam,” Sangma said.

He further reiterated that the 17-year-old demand for the creation of a separate autonomous council for the Garo people in the state on satellite basis has remained elusive despite umpteen pleas.

The committee, it may be noted, has also been pressing for creation of the autonomous council prior to grant of Sixth Schedule status to the Rabha Hasong Autonmous Council (RHAC).