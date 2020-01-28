Assam to provide land to 40 K landless by March

GUWAHATI: Assam government is aiming to provide land settlement and allotment documents to 40,000 genuine landless indigenous people in the state by March this year.

This was informed by the state’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Jogen Mohan while presiding over a ceremonial distribution land patta and allotment certificates to genuine landless people of Sivasagar district at an official function in the historic upper Assam town under the aegis of Sivasagar district administration, according to an official communiqué.

The minister said these indigenous people by means of procuring land rights would be entitled to government facilities and thereby would be able upgrade their standard of living. The minister directed the revenue circle officers to expedite the necessary formalities and exhorted upon village heads Gaon Burhas to generate awareness among the public.

The Minister while apprising about the new land policy of the State Government said that now all land related data would be readily available in the department’s website. He underscored the need of public participation, cooperation and constructive criticism to make the Government initiatives more effective and people friendly.

It is noteworthy that as many as 1,508 beneficiaries were granted periodical patta (settlement documents) and 518 beneficiaries received allotment certificates on Tuesday’s programme. A total of 3.065 bigha 4 katha and 7 lecha land were granted to beneficiaries in the day’s programme.