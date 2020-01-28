Centre to give Rs 440 cr for Natl Games infra

SHILLONG: The state government has secured commitment from the Centre for investment upto Rs 440 crore for building infrastructure for the National Games 2022.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma spoke about the progress of the event during the celebration of Republic Day in the city on Sunday.

He said the government is fully prepared to host ‘an impressive National Games 2022’.

The chief minister said competition venues and land have been finalised.

“For the main stadium at Umsawli to be constructed by the ministry of social justice and empowerment, Rs 200 crore has been cleared by Expenditure Finance Committee and final clearance by the cabinet is awaited”, Conrad said.

Rs 125 crore has been sanctioned by the ministry of minority affairs for creation of sports infrastructure in West Garo Hills.

Another Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned by the ministry of tribal affairs for the construction of an indoor stadium in Shillong, the chief minister added.