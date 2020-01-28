HC to deliver verdict on KHADC today

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya will pronounce the order on Tuesday regarding the petition filed by Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Chief Executive Member (CEM), Latiplang Kharkongor against Raj Bhavan for the appointment of Executive Committee (EC) members.

The hearing on the case was concluded in December last year.

Kharkongor filed the petition before the court over the delay in the approval of the list of Executive Members (EMs).

After hearing the petition, the court had issued notice to Governor’s Secretariat and the state government.

The petition of the CEM assumed significance as the government had rejected his election though the governor had approved it.

The CEM wants to have a logical conclusion to the formation of the Executive Committee since the state government does not want to acknowledge the election process.

The list of Executive Committee members are Congress MDCs Ronnie Lyngdoh and Lamphrang Blah, NPP MDC Mitchell Wankhar and PDF MDC Macdalyn Sawkmie.

Latiplang had also sent the name of Grace Kharpuri as deputy CEM.

The list of EMs was sent on November 27.