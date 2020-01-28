State govt pursues ILP implementation

CM asks militants to shun violence before peace talks

SHILLONG: The state government is pursuing with the Centre to approve the implementation of ILP in the state.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of Republic Day in the city on Sunday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the state government has passed a resolution on ILP during the special session on December 19 to implement ILP under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873.

According to the chief minister, this was to ensure further protection and safeguard the interest of the people of the state after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed by the Centre exempting the sixth schedule areas of the state.

Earlier, the chief minister had said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will discuss the matter after the Republic Day.

Sources said that Conrad is already camping in New Delhi and when he gets a confirmation from the Home minister, he will inform the MDA partners regarding the meeting.

Speaking on the security related issues, the chief minister said that the state was peaceful in 2019.

The national days were observed and socio-cultural and religious functions were celebrated with the traditional fervour and gaiety.

The militancy situation in the state is under control and a few militant groups have expressed their desire to come over ground for talks with government, the chief minister said.

“The government reiterates its stand that the doors are open for dialogue provided that the groups give up their unlawful activities”, Conrad said.