BC Roy Trophy: Haryana hold spirited M’laya 0-0

SHILLONG: Meghalaya played out a 0-0 draw against Haryana in their Group C fixture of the Hero Junior National Football Championship for the Dr BC Roy Trophy (Tier 1) at the JN Stadium here on Tuesday.

Haryana had a tough time containing the players of Meghalaya who went all out from the word go.

Infront of outstanding home supporters Meghalaya were the more attacking side, but Haryana managed to fend off the hosts’ forays forward and consequently the Meghalaya boys seemed to get increasingly frustrated at not finding the ultimate result targeting the net, while Haryana looked happy just to return with one point from the match.

Ahead of the kick-off, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, greeted and encouraged the players of both teams along with Principal Secretary DP Wahlang, Inspector General of Police AR Mawthoh, Sports and Youth Affairs Director Wanri Booth, Meghalaya Football Association President Larsing Ming Sawyan and other dignitaries.

In the other matches of te tournament played during the morning, defending champions Mizoram were held to a goalless draw by Goa because of some spirited defending by the Goan team as they stood up to the task till final whistle, while Sports Authority of India edged Odisha in Group C 1-0 with a last half goal by Parimal Sarkar, who scored within the 83rd minute, around two minutes after he came on to the pitch as a substitute.

Uttar Pradesh romped to a 5-1 victory over Delhi. UP went into half time leading 1-0 but Delhi then equalised within the last half .

That led to UP returning strongly and scored four goals within the remaining minutes.