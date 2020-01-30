Adelbert demands removal of James from Cabinet

SHILLONG: North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum has criticised Home Minister James Sangma and demanded that he should be removed from the cabinet berth.

In a statement issued here, he criticised the Home Minister for illegal transportation of coal, the frequent transfer of officers in the police department.

He also took exception to the delay of the mining policy. Nongrum also criticised the MDA government for not taking action and he termed it as silence is consent.

He also said that it shows that the NPP government is not taking the matter seriously. He also lauded the UDP for speaking out.