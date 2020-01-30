Awareness campaign on Leprosy launched in Tura  

TURA: Anti Leprosy Day was on Thursday observed in Tura at the District Maternity and Child Hospital Conference Room during which the launching of Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign (SLAC) also took place. The day was observed to commemorate the Martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation who was known for his love and service towards persons suffering from leprosy.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh while speaking on the occasion informed that India still has the highest incidence of leprosy patients and prevalence of myths among the people adding, people should be given awareness to highlight the curative and positive aspects of the disease for which the grassroot worker should work actively in their respective field of duty. Referring to the Leprosy Colony in Tura, he said that the name should be changed since the very colony indicates a kind of discrimination to the people of the area.

Further, he said that while catering to the monthly Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Day services at the village level, awareness on different subject matters related to health care facilities should be address to the people on a rotation basis so that they understand the nature, cause and treatment of various diseases prevalent in the region and also ensure to create a Leprosy free India in near future.

Dr. Minakshi Sangma, Joint Director, Garo Hills Region said that the disease is prevalent in the region and informed about the causes and treatment facilities available in the hospital for Leprosy patients and urged the ASHAs, ANMs and other medical staff to give awareness to the people and inform if they find anyone suffering from the disease.

Earlier in her introductory address, Senior Medical and Health Officer, Incharge Leprosy Control Unit Dr, B M G Momin informed that the Sparsh Leprosy Awareness campaign is being launched which will continue for a fortnight to spread the message on leprosy awareness at the village and block level and hopes to reduce the stigma and discrimination against leprosy.