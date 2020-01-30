Bakdil run PHC becomes first to harness solar energy

TURA: After suffering numerous hardships due to frequent power cuts, the Bakdil Run Babadam PHC has become the first health centre to harness solar energy giving hope to the people with medical needs from the region.

The installation of solar power support was inaugurated by North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma recently in the presence of Selsella MLA, Ferlin A Sangma, officials of SELCO Foundation, Banglore and Bakdil Director, Fr Sunny Mavelil.

It may be mentioned that the PHC has received for 4 consecutive times, the Commendation Award as per the Kayakalp guidelines established by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India for the year 2019-2020 in recognition of their efforts towards excellence in promoting Cleanliness, Hygiene & Infection Control Practices.

Speaking during the inaugural function, Thomas Sangma recalled the poor condition it was in ten years ago and thanked BAKDIL and PHC staffs for their effort and hard work in transforming the health centre. He also thanked SELCO foundation for funding the solar energy project and appealed to them to extend the same to the whole state. Meanwhile, Sangma also informed that the Meghalaya government was planning to install the same kind of solar power in all government offices and institutions.

SELCO Senior Adviser, Thomas Pullenkav assured that his organization would continue to work in Garo Hills and try to bring energy so that health, education, livelihoods and basic living conditions of the people can be improved. “This is the first solar inauguration but hopefully in the next two years we will inaugurate many such wonderful projects,” he asserted.