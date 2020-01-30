Bindo for women to vote at village level polls only

SHILLONG: Former deputy chief minister and KHADC MDC Bindo Lanong lauded the ruling of the High Court of Meghalaya to allow women to vote for the post of traditional heads at the village level.

“I fully agree and support the order of the court that at the village level, women should be allowed to vote and in many localities, including Malki, both the male and female residents elect the headmen”, he said.

There should not be any bar for the females above the age of 18 to vote in the election to the headman, he added.

However, Lanong said at the higher level of traditional chiefs, no judiciary should interfere with the tradition and customary practices as each institution differs from the other.

He cited the exceptions in Shella Confederacy and Laitlyngkot Sirdarship as they allow women to vote to elect the traditional chiefs but not other places.

The court had on Wednesday ruled that women have the right to vote in the election of traditional heads.

Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq observed this in connection with the election of the headman of Nohwet village. According to the court, if the election is held in Nohwet, the women shall also be permitted to cast their vote.