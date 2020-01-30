Vegetable Cultivation Project inaugurated at Betasing

TURA: Vegetable Cultivation Project, initiated by Women’s Economic Development Society, Tura in convergence with NaBARD, Horticulture, IBDLP and MGNREGA, was inaugurated at Purasingga under Betasing C&RD Block on Wednesday in the presence of ADC, Ampati, S.C. Laloo, BDO, Betasing, W.R.G. Momin, District Horticulture Officer, Lambor Dkhar, District Development Manager of NaBARD, IBDLP officials and other block officials.

The project is in partnership with the women SHG of Purasingga village.

Speaking during the inauguration, S.C. Laloo expressed his happiness that this project has been taken up with a focus on women as the target group as they play a very important role in the family as well as in the society. Stating that women also understand the importance of vegetables and their nutritional values, he expressed hope that the project would help them to be self sufficient in vegetable production, enhance their livelihood and economic status.

Although WEDS, NaBARD, Horticulture, IBDLP and MGNREGA would act as wheels to drive the project, he encouraged the farmers, particularly the women SHG to work hard and stand on their own feet and expressed hope that Purasingga would emerge as a model village and a model project for the rest of the state.

Betasing BDO, W.R.G. Momin said that the market for vegetables never ceases and it is important that local vegetables are cultivated on a large scale. She also assured all the support to the farmers from the level of Block Development Office.

District Horticulture Officer and DDM, NaBARD were among other who also spoke during the inaugural programme.