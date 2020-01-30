Workshop on gender identity

Shillong: MLCU in collaboration with Esha Project of National Council of Churches in India, Nagpur organised a two-day programme on “Understanding Human Sexuality and Gender Identity: Towards an inclusive and sensitive Church,” on January 27 & 28 at its premises.

The programme was attended by faculty and staff of MLCU as well as representatives from North East Network, Lamjingshai and Faith Foundation.

The main objective of the programme was to generate awareness on gender spectrum and to convey a Christian and Bible-centered approach to gender. Throughout the two-day programme, gender and human sexuality were examined both from the scientific and Biblical point of view. Emphasis was laid on the divine concept of humans being made in the Image of the Divine making it an empowering notion for the marginalized.

The need to learn more about these issues was also voiced as at present it is almost non-existent in different spheres of society including the church.