Contempt plea relief for GHADC chairman

TURA/SHILLONG: The contempt petition moved by the opposition Congress MDC Stevie M Marak and others against the GHADC chairman Denang T Sangma for not holding the no-confidence motion was withdrawn on Thursday.

Earlier, the matter came up before the bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and after arguing for some time, when confronted by the counsel for the respondent with the application they had moved before the Supreme Court based on subsequent developments, the counsel for the petitioner sought permission of the court to withdraw the contempt petition with liberty to approach the Apex Court where the special leave petition filed by the respondent against the judgment of the single Judge is still pending.

Accordingly, the contempt petition was disposed of as withdrawn.

In his response, the Silkigre MDC Augustine R Marak said that the issue whether the Chairman is right or wrong, will be decided by the court.

The chairman has given his ruling to apprise the court about the new development of the GHADC and to seek the further direction since the matter is pending in the court. The matter was listed for hearing in Supreme Court on April 15.

MDC slams Metrinson

Augustine lambasted the GHADC Deputy Chairman, Metrinson G Momin for accusing the chairman of violating district council rules saying he himself (Metrinson) was not following the rules of the council by not assisting the chairman.

On Wednesday, Metrinson had accused the GHADC chairman, Denang T Sangma of being partial and favouring the ruling MDA while terming the same as a violation of district council rules.

“Momin himself is a deputy chairman in the GHADC and his duty is to assist the chairman. Both the deputy chairman and chairman are neutral in the House as per the rules. He has no right to call the chairman biased as his statement itself is biased,” Augustine said.

The Silkigre MDC added that both representatives are elected under the provisions of the same council rules and Momin’s statement which is contradictory, does not look good to the public.