Shah to discuss ILP issue with state delegation after Delhi polls

NEW DELHI: Better late than never. If ever, that is.

First it was to be “after Christmas.” But, no go. Then it was to be “after Republic day.” But, still no luck.

Now, after having camped in the national capital for a few days and having met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said he has been assured the meeting to discuss implementation of Inner Line Permit in the state would be held after the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February 8.

The state Assembly had adopted a resolution seeking implementation of the ILP in December last year and the government has since been waiting for an appointment with Shah.

Manipur, which like Meghalaya has been demanding ILP for long, was more fortunate — the Centre offered it on a platter as soon as agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act started gaining momentum in the North East. Manipur has a BJP government.

“I had a meeting with the Union home minister and we discussed numerous issues relating to the state and the North East and conveyed to him the resolution passed in the state assembly seeking implementation of the ILP in our state. I informed him that a delegation from Meghalaya would like to meet him in this regard and he was very positive

and assured that he will be sending an official intimation on this right after the Delhi elections are over,” said Conrad.

Following the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on December 11 last year, and the President of India giving his assent to it to become an Act, the next day, there had been widespread protests across many states, particularly Assam and Meghalaya, over apprehensions of widespread immigration from neighbouring countries, particularly Bangladesh.

In a bid to shield the state from any adverse fallout of the CAA, a special session of the state Assembly was called by the state government to demand ILP which was unanimously passed by all the members.

There has been speculation though that the Centre would go for minor changes in the Sixth Schedule in Meghalaya to keep it entirely out of CAA’s ambit, rather than allow ILP despite the unanimous resolution by the state assembly and the chorus of demand from civil society.

The opinion among a section of officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is that since Meghalaya is a Sixth Schedule state, the need to implement ILP does not arise.

Also that since Meghalaya is a “transit state” for Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur and even Barak Valley in South Assam, introduction of ILP will be complicated.

The Centre, it is said, is also not keen on the Meghalaya government’s proposal as ILP could harm the prospect of growth of the tourism sector in the state.

During his meeting with Shah on Thursday, the chief minister also discussed issues relating to the three district councils in the state.

“I updated the home minister and briefed him on various issues concerning each of the district councils. We also discussed about the various projects we have taken up on a large scale in the state including the upcoming National Games,” informed the chief minister.

The chief minister added that a project of the Social Justice Ministry which is pending with the union cabinet was also raised with Shah who in turn assured to discuss it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.