Tripura CM hails ‘pro-people’ Budget
AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a “pro-people” Budget.
“I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the pro-people Budget 2020, which will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of New India,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.
Deb said that the Budget laid special focus on the agricultural, rural development, heath and education sectors for the overall development.
IANS
