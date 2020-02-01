Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Tripura CM hails ‘pro-people’ Budget

By Agencies

AGARTALA:  Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a “pro-people” Budget.

“I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the pro-people Budget 2020, which will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of New India,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Deb said that the Budget laid special focus on the agricultural, rural development, heath and education sectors for the overall development.

IANS

