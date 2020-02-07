Ampareen extends support

SHILLONG: Congress MLA from East Shillong Ampareen Lyngdoh was the lone politician who attended the public meeting called by former MLA Ardent Basaiawmoit on Thursday.

Speaking to a section of the press, she agreed with Basaiawmoit when he said that there is a need for the Hynniewtrep community to unite.

“There is so much of delay. We do not see any seriousness”, she said.

She added, “We have to set aside party differences which are seen during elections. The indigenous community will perish if the current pace of delays continues”.

Lyngdoh said that she will give Basaiawmoit the much needed support as and when he requires.