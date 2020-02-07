Illegal activity not a one-man show: MDA members

SHILLONG: NCP president and leader of the United People’s Front (UPF), Saleng Sangma, has said that one minister cannot be blamed for any illegal activity and it is the entire Cabinet which should be responsible for it.

He was speaking in the context of MDA partners, including UDP and PDF, demanding removal of James Sangma as the Home Minister on the issue of alleged illegal transportation of coal,

Speaking to media persons here recently, Saleng said that illegal activities took place right from the time of the previous government but many people did not point it out. They are pointing it out only now not for the interest of the state but for themselves, he added.

Citing an instance, he said that there is random illegal cutting of forests in West Khasi Hills but what is the Forest Minister going to do about it.

“The ministers in the Cabinet cannot point fingers at one another and should be equally responsible,” the NCP leader said.

He also said that there are many projects in the irrigation sector which are not functioning and even the revenue of the state is down but the Revenue Minister cannot be blamed for it.

Making it clear that he is neither with James Sangma nor he is supporting him, he said, “ I am with the system and I want it to be corrected. I stand with the people so that illegal activities and corruption should not be there.”

Echoing similar views, NPP MLA from Phulbari, SG Esmatur Mominin said that one man should not be blamed for any illegal activity.

“ I feel that there is no involvement of the Home Minister in all these illegal activities and we know him for long. We think that he is not involved in such activities,” Mominin said.

The Phulbari MLA also said that such allegations may be the handiwork of the opposition while admitting that there is some misunderstanding among the ministers which will be resolved very soon.