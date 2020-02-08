Cops arrest rhino poacher with arms

GUWAHATI: Assam police launched an operation in the wee hours of Saturday and arrested a poacher, Pradip Mura with arms on the basis of a tip-off regarding poaching activities at Kaziranga National Park (KNP).

Police sources here said the operation led by John Das, deputy SP, DSB, Nagaon, was launched in the Harmoti area under Jakhalabandha police station.

One .303 rifle along with magazine and suppressor, eight rounds of live ammunition of .303 rifle and one .22 rifle along with magazine, was recovered from Mura’s possession.

Police said that Mura possessed the weapons to carry out poaching in Kaziranga National Park.