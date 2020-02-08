Counselling for alleged minor rape victim

SHILLONG: The Chairperson of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Meena Kharkongor, on Friday asserted that intensive counselling will be provided to the 14-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted by the driver of the bus.

Kharkongor said, “It is rape but the accused person enticed the minor which also falls under POCSO Act. All assistance will be provided to the minor and the case will be followed up”.

The earlier report was that the victim had been abducted and raped by four masked men on the night of January 29 which, however, was dismissed by the police.