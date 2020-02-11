State to initiate three Smart City projects

SHILLONG: The state government will start issuing work orders and invite tenders for three massive projects which are to be taken up in Shillong under the Smart Shillong city project.

Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling on Monday claimed that the state is going much faster than many other states in taking up the projects under the Smart city initiative.

The government would issue work order for the construction of the work at Laitumkhrah market at a cost of Rs 30 crore and within this month, the government would call the tender for the construction of market complex at Polo worth Rs 80 crore.

Dohling also informed that the stretch of road between the Governor’s House and Bivar road would be built into a ‘smart road’ which would have pavements for pedestrians, smart street lights, underground ducts where all power lines, optical fibres and sewerage lines would be managed at a cost of Rs 35 crore.

The smart road initiative would have the provisions of capturing the speed of vehicles plying on the road.

Initially, the government is looking at building 6 km of smart city road on a pilot basis and depending on its success, they would build around 25 km more of such roads.

The funding pattern for these projects would be on a 50:50 pattern.

Dohling admitted that it would be a tough ask for the state government to gather funds but the department is keen to see that Shillong is developed at any cost.

“Whatever may be the cost, we are ready to take up these projects,” Dohling said even as he added that the government would mobilise funds from central government and state contributions.

The Shillong city was included in the Smart City project in June 2018 after which the government had to constitute Shillong Smart City Limited.

The government would also take up some projects on PPP mode.

As far as the PWD building at Barik is concerned, Dohling said a bid was called for redeveloping the area so that the place can turn into an iconic structure.

Five firms participated in the process and evaluation of the bid has been done.