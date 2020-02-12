Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Chennai face Gokulam in southern derby

Coimbatore: Defending champions Chennai City FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the return leg of the Southern I-League derby here on Wednesday.
Two wins on the trot have boosted Chennai’s campaign. A slender win over the Indian Arrows and a dramatic stoppage-time victory against Churchill Brothers in Margao have revitalised the Lions’ season. A victory against Gokulam won’t just give them the bragging rights of having completed a double over the Malabarians but would also take their tally to 17 points and put them in a better position. “We are starting to show some fire and desire. This is a young team, so credit should go to the coach and the players ,” said Chennai midfielder Katsumi Yusa. (PTI)

