Congress not after MDA: Ampareen

SHILLONG: Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the party should not be blamed for trying to topple any government.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ampareen said, “I am hearing rumours again and again that the Congress is trying to break the government and resorting to other measures”.

She felt that it is unfortunate to see rumblings within the government being exposed to the public domain and maintained that though it is not appropriate for an opposition MLA to comment on in-house rumblings, she has been taking note of the dialogues and discussions.

“It is in the fitness of things for the MDA to take stock of the situation to make sure these rumblings do not spiral off into the public domain. We have kept ourselves aloof from government formation for one reason – that if this government has to survive, it survives on its own merits and if it falls, it falls on its own demerits, it cannot blame any other political forces”, she added.