Paul, Pathaw assure support to UDF

SHILLONG: Ending all speculations, the UDP leader and MDC, Paul Lyngdoh has asserted that he along with Teibor Pathaw are committed to support the United Democratic Forum (UDF) in the KHADC even though the Governor had imposed administrator’s rule.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Tuesday, Lyngdoh said that even the former leaders of the UDA, who were agreeable to come back to the alliance, were prevented from doing so and he has mentioned it in the reply to the show-cause that two members of NPP and one from PDF were willing to rejoin the UDA but for whatever reasons, they were not welcomed back.

“This triggered the reaction and we took the step to lend our support to UDF and we are committed to support the UDF,” Lyngdoh said.

Reiterating that he has replied to the show-cause notice, he, however, added that he would give a proper briefing to media about the inside story and what went wrong in the UDA at an appropriate time.

When asked if he plans to leave the United Democratic Party, he said that he has no such plans and he continues to be active as the working president of the party.

“The only fault line is that the activities of few individuals, who even blocked the re-entry of members which would have increased UDA’s tally to 19, have caused this kind of situation within the UDA camp,” he said.

On the other hand, UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said that the two MDCs have responded to the show-cause notice and a small group of party leaders have met and discussed the issue.

He, however, said that the party would call for a meeting of all the MDCs and senior party leaders to discuss the matter.

According to Mawthoh, in the reply to the show cause notice, the two leaders have mentioned that they would like to have a face to face interaction with party leaders so that they could explain what they could not explain in the letter.

“We have not taken any action so far as we are yet to meet,” Mawthoh said.

Admitting that the culture of moving from one group to another group is not a surprising phenomenon in the district councils, he, however, added that the party is of the view that no one is above the party and leaders have to abide by the principles and constitution of the party.

“We have to examine their reply and we are more concerned about the discipline in the party, so we will sit as a party and take a call on the matter,” Mawthoh added.