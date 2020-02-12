Rymbui pledges to prevent illegal activities with people’s cooperation

SHILLONG: The new Home Minister of Meghalaya, Lahkmen Rymbui who took over the charge of the Home Department on Wednesday said that it is the responsibility of the State Government to ensure that no illegal activities takes place.

He was reacting to a query about the illegal transportation of coal in the state which cost James Sangma his Home Portfolio.

“Any illegality if it is there, the Government’s responsibility is to ensure that it does not take place and it is our mandate to ensure that law of the land prevails,” he said.

When asked about the recent directive of Lokayukta which has asked for transferring of several officials for facilitating a free and fair inquiry into the allegations of illegal transportation of coal, he said that he would study the matter.

“It is too premature for me to comment on the first day in the office. I will study what is there and comment on a major issue like this,” he said.

Succumbing to pressure from the MDA coalition partners on the coal racket issue, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday stripped James Sangma of his Home portfolio.

The chief minister was under pressure from the MDA partners to take action against the Home minister for his inability to control illegal mining of coal and transportation even as the former was optimistic that discussions with the partners would amicably resolve the issue.

Different political parties supporting the MDA have already conveyed their resentment over the style of functioning of the Home minister, who is accused of not doing much to stop the illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state.

Terming the move of the Chief Minister as a normal reshuffling, Rymbui added that he would try to perform to the best of his ability.

“My priority will be to see that law and order, peace and tranquility are maintained and I will look into areas where we have problem and try to solve. People should have a feeling that administration is working, police are responsive with a human touch,” he said.

He also said that any task was challenging and he needed cooperation of the people, officers, Ministers, MLAs and Civil society to perform to the best of his ability.