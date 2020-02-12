Sales XI, Matrisangha register wins in Shillong Cricket League

SHILLONG: In the Shillong Cricket League B Division match played at 7th mile between Sales XI vs Sumer SC, Sales XI won by 5 wkts. Sumer SC won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 96/10 in 15 overs. Jewel Lyngdoh scored 18 runs in 21 balls and Debashish Rai scored 12 runs 10 balls. Apurba Rakshit took 4 wkts and Debashish Ganguly took 2 wkts. In reply Sales XI scored 97/5 in 16.2 overs. Pravath Borah scored 33 runs in 32 balls and Shaikat Chakraborty scored 24 runs in 29 balls. Willbert Warbah and Laxman Gurung took 2 wkts each. Apurba Rakshit adjudged man of the match. In the second match played between Lumbatngen vs Matrisangha, result Matrisangha won the match by 6 wickets. Lumbatngen won the toss and elected to bat and scored 139/10 in 19.1 overs LK Kohminhring scored 69 runs off 43 balls and Joydeep Ghosh scored 14 runs off 20 balls. Shiba took 3 wickets. In reply Matrisangha scored 140/4 in 16 overs. Gaurav Dutta scored 53 runs off 35 balls and Kishor Bhowmik scored 28 runs off 21 balls. Roshan Joshi and Deepak took 1 wicket each. Man of the match was awarded to Gaurav Dutta.