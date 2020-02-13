Goons torch two vehicles

SHILLONG: Goons torched two vehicles separately at Lumshyiap Langkyrding and Mawsiatkhnam on Wednesday afternoon.

In the first case, the official vehicle of SDO Dangar PWD, Richard Nartiang was torched by miscreants. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place while the vehicle was parked outside the house of the driver of the PWD, Treibor Chyne at Lumshyiap Langkyrding.

In the second incident, a pickup truck bearing Assam registration number carrying poultry was torched at Mawsiatkhnam.

The sources said the miscreants had stolen the pickup truck from Polo market.