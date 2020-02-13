NEHU volleyball and cricket tourney

SHILLONG: The Sports Department of the North-Eastern Hill University will be organising Inter College Volleyball (Men & Women) and Cricket (Men) Tournament 2019-20 from February 26 & March 2. Both the tournaments will be organised at the NEHU Permanent Campus, Shillong. All affiliated colleges to the North-Eastern Hill University are requested to submit their entry on or before February 20, 2020 for Volleyball (Men & Women) & February 24, 2020 for Cricket (Men).