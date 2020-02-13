Pandya starts bowling at NCA

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s back has been the talk of the town ever since he underwent surgery in UK in October. While there has been a slight delay in him gaining full fitness, the good news is that he has started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in UK.

Speaking to IANS, an NCA source in the know of developments said that Pandya has started working on his bowling at the academy and should be available for selection soon. “He is back from the UK after a routine check-up and has also started bowling from this week. He should be available for selection soon.,” the source said.

Both Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah had earlier hired the services of Delhi Capitals trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam to undergo rehab post their injuries. While Yogesh Parmar kept an eye on Pandya’s progress post his back surgery, Nitin Patel studied every process that Bumrah followed during his rehab after the stress fracture the pacer had suffered on his back.

But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly made it clear that all players must report to the NCA to undergo rehab.

“I met Rahul Dravid yesterday, and we have put a system in place. The bowlers will have to go to the NCA. If anybody (else) has to treat them, they will have to come to NCA,” Ganguly had said. (IANS)