Awareness programme on PMEGP held in NGH

TURA: A one-day district level awareness programme on Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) was held at Baghabatta Community Hall in Kharkutta under North Garo Hills district on Thursday.

The PMEGP is a credit linked subsidy programme under Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises that aims to generate employment opportunities through establishment of micro enterprises in rural and urban areas. Under PMEGP scheme entrepreneurs can avail financial assistance of upto ₹ 25 Lacs for starting up of MSME units and it consist a subsidy of 35% and 25% in rural and urban areas respectively. The scheme is being implemented by three agencies namely KVIC, KVIB and DCIC.

In the programme organised by Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) State office Shillong in tandem with District Commerce & Industries Centre, NGH the Director KVIC, I Jawahar deliberated that the main objective of PMEGP scheme is to promote entrepreneurship among the educated unemployed youths to venture into self employment and also to provide employment for others.

In order to upscale the implementation of the scheme a special drive would be conducted in the area to receive loan applications from the interested entrepreneurs on February 27th, he informed.

I Z Wreang, General Manager, DCIC, Resubelpara while highlighting the various activities of the department being undertaken to promote entrepreneurship urged the participants to take keen interest in the PMEGP scheme. He also apprised that the process for availing the scheme is through online mode of application and the selection of potential applicants would be done by a Task Force comprising of representatives from the three implementing agencies besides banks. The selected beneficiaries need to undergo mandatory Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) which can now be imparted online, where in they would be oriented on the various aspects of functioning of MSME units such as production, marketing, management etc, he added.